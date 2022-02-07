Lugano asleep? Absolutely not

Michele Foletti, mayor of the City, responds to questions raised on various matters. Beginning with the airport.

Where is the relaunch of the airport?

«The City is working to prepare the airport for the future private management, by critically analyzing all aspects, not to mention that the time pressure imposed in 2020 is part of the issues that emerged in 2021. Meanwhile, we have brought the public management back to positive levels, we have reactivated the discussion with the Municipalities and the Canton, especially for the route of the Agno-Bioggio bypass and the replacement of the instrumental approach system with a modern satellite system. The operations for the updating of the PSIA sheet with the UFAC on the basis of the updated Masterplan also continue».

What’s next?

«Last but not least, we are defining a future strategy and strategic goals on which the three private stakeholders in operational management will be challenged. We have already reported on it in the City Council, pointing to the end of 2023 as the target timeframe for decisions.»

The relaunch of the Campo Marzio sector, on the other hand, is still at a standstill.

«The competition ended at the end of 2021 with no winner, however, a series of useful data has been collected for the purpose of defining a Masterplan. Given the changing needs caused, and not least, by the pandemic, the City Council has decided to continue the project starting from the elaboration of a Masterplan to establish a new plan and volume structure that takes into account the delicate urban balance of a sensitive area. On this basis, the variant of the Master Plan will be reactivated».

When will the Masterplan be concluded?

«We expect to conclude the Masteplan and have a new urban planning approach by the end of this year. The investors who participated in the competition will also be involved, with the intention of reaching a pre-agreement with them to be submitted for approval to the Legislature».

A master plan has also been decided for the lakeside. Why?

«The objective of the Masterplan is to upgrade the public space to the scale of the citizen. The contents have already been defined in September with the Mandate of Parallel Studies (MSP) and the recommendations of the College of Experts made by the City Hall. Now it is a matter of synthesizing those results in a comprehensive plan, a work already in progress that will be concluded by the summer. In the meantime, some priority measures have been initiated».

Which ones, exactly

«The in-depth studies for the rearrangement of the berths and the complete pedestrianisation of Via Magatti and Via della Posta, the preliminary work for the design of the central squares and the preparations for the competition for the definitive arrangement of the Piazzale ex scuole. The Masterplan is therefore not a new study but a synthesis of the results of the MSP, and it will be the reference base for the planning and the concrete realizations that will follow».

The story of the former slaughterhouse is not yet criminally closed. However, is suitable to be analyzed from the perspective of aggregative areas for young people that Lugano lacks.

«The City Hall acknowledges and promotes with concrete actions the cultural fruit of social realities of youth, and beyond. It is one of the central elements for the cultural growth of the city and we are moving to support its presence on several fronts.»

Can you elaborate?

«A study on the spaces available in the city will analyze the requests and evaluate the most appropriate solutions to the needs of young people, from their perspective. In the meantime, some measures are already in place, such as the adjustment of the opening hours of youth centers, so as to increase their availability, and the reorganization of the Foce, to give space to activities organized by the younger generation.»

Regarding youth policies, what are you doing?

«We are searching for a space in the center that will act as a counter and meeting place for young people. On the other hand, we are enhancing collaboration with the Neighborhood Commissions, which are invaluable for understanding the specific needs of the suburbs. Last but not least, with the SPIN project (neighbourhood houses), the Municipality has decided to give back to the population spaces that today are little used, in order to encourage multigenerationality and, consequently, usability also by young people».

