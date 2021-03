The Italian-Swiss pharmaceutical company Adienne, based in Lugano, will manufacture the vaccine in Lombardy starting in July. Spokesman for the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Stefano Maggi, confirmed this to the ATS news agency. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday launched a review process for approval of the Russian vaccine cross the EU. Ten million doses of the vaccine will be produced between July and January next year, Maggi explained.

What if there is still no approval by then?

If Sputnik V is still not approved in the EU by July, the Russian state will purchase the doses and distribute them in countries where the vaccine can be administered. In recent weeks.

Russia approved its vaccine last summer, even before clinical trials had been completed. This sparked international skepticism about the vaccine’s effectiveness. However, the Sputnik V vaccination campaign in Russia did not officially begin until early December.

Due to delays in the delivery of the three approved vaccines in the EU, interest in the Russian vector virus vaccine, which was developed by the Russian Gamaleja Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, has recently grown in Germany and other EU countries. Russia had also held talks with Germany about possible production of Sputnik V.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata