  • 1
Mag
Coronavirus
Polo Sportivo
Home
Trending Topics
Coronavirus
Polo Sportivo
×
×
Cerca su CdT

Lugano celebrates autumn

WEEKEND

The Maghetti District unveils its new facilities

Lugano celebrates autumn

Lugano celebrates autumn

Di Red. Lugano OnTheSpot

Lugano is busy this weekend. Starting on Friday and continuing until today, the city is hosting the traditional autumn festival with its array of entertainment and small grottos where one can eat. Also in the center, but within the limits of the recently « reconnected», the foundation Maghetti is also celebrating the grand opening of the new neighborhood.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
  • 1