(Updated at 15.56) - After the controversy that arose last weekend, the Municipality of Lugano has decided to close the Christmas market, starting tomorrow evening, Friday 18 December, the traditional Christmas market in the streets of the city center. The communication was confirmed by the city executive in a press conference but has already been reported to interested traders before this official appointment. The City, according to news reported by Ticinonews, has already taken on the responsibility of reimbursing part or all of the rent of the stations.

In certain public places, gatherings will be further limited. “With the arrival of the second wave of the pandemic and, in particular, with the limitations of the closing time of public establishments at 19:00pm, Lugano, like other cities in the canton and Switzerland, is confronted with important gatherings of young people over the weekend». “The places of greatest attraction are the Pensilina, Rivetta Tell, the Foce and the car parks, where between 50 and 250 young people gather. In addition of failing to comply with the hygiene-sanitary rules and, obviously, the maximum number of people authorized per group, problems caused by disputes, fights, littering and vandalism often emerge”.

Following this situation, the Municipality has decided to introduce a series of additional measures:

- the presence of specialized services of the Police and associations operating in the area will be intensified;

- the Christmas market ends early tomorrow, Friday 18 December at 7pm;

- the ancillary houses granted to public establishments in Piazza della Riforma for the sale of mulled wine or other drinks served by the glass will also be closed on Friday at 7pm;

- the parking garages will be controlled by private security personnel;

- the city parks will be closed at 20.00;

- a continuous and constant presence of the Police at the shelter is foreseen with the aim of preventing and avoiding irregular situations.

