Lugano evaluates public finances

We are fully aware that the financial repercussions of the pandemic across the accounts of the City of Lugano will be significant - however objectively defining its effective extent today is almost impossible. In fact, the recent reopening of economic activities and the operating methods still in the adjustment phase do not allow to evaluate the return to normality.

The Municipality of Lugano write in their response to a question posed at the end of May by Demis Fumasoli (PC) and Angelo Petralli (PPD), who asked for information on the state of Lugano’s public finances. A figure, however, the Executive warns him: Updated assessments of the Finance Division indicate a risk of contraction in tax revenue for 2020 estimated between 15% and 20% for natural persons (approximately between 28.7 million and 38, 2 million) and 30% for legal entities (approximately 19 million). So about fifty million, if not more

These numbers are obviously worrying, we look back to 2013, and to the record deficit that touched 50 million (reaching over 85, if we also take into account 2012). The city has taken several years to find a certain financial serenity, making several sacrifices. But, above all, they are numbers that consider only the contraction in tax revenues, without going into the matter of lost revenue. For example, the Lugano decision not to collect the tax for the use of public land for a few months in order to favour restaurateurs and merchants will weigh several hundred thousand francs, and thus the reduced rates of city car parks. Furthermore, the future is not rosy - the loss in revenue will fade across 2021/2022.

Financial plans and Moodys

In short, there are still certain figures. ‘These projections must be considered for what they are - one always reads in the answer: - hypotheses defined on basic certainties (negative repercussions will occur) and on important unknowns (their quantification must take into account the partiality of the available information and the total absence of sufficiently certain indications for the future). Certainly more information will be available on the occasion of the estimate of the final revenue 2020’.

In all of this, the city is also called to present a new financial plan (with a horizon of 2021-2024). This will be done in conjunction with the presentation of the 2020 estimate. In a couple of months, therefore (the 2019 estimate had been announced in October). And if it is not at all easy to draw up a planning document that looks to the future in such uncertain times, one thing is certain: The investment capacity of the city in the short and medium term must be limited and reduced’. Not doing so would mean increasing the already worrying debt to third parties, which could lead the Moody’s agency to revise its good official rating given to the City. Rating that is much more than a mere certificate of healthy finances, and which in the last two years has allowed Lugano to cash in over 400. 000 francs on short-term loans at negative rates. In other words, losing this privileged market access could cost you dearly.

Less investments, therefore, but which ones? What will not be realised, or at least not immediately? To get the first answers, you will have to wait for a quote and a financial plan. It remains that for Lugano, which had recently returned to invest with a certain conviction, the coronavirus represents a dive into the past in spite of itself.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata