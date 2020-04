The coronavirus is dealing a heavy blow to companies in and around Lugano. Just as serious as the message delivered two weeks ago on these pages by the Department head Michele Foletti: we risk sinking like in 2013, the year ended at a loss of 50 million and was followed by a vast savings manoeuvre. The reaction of the other municipalities towards the treasurer has been critical, collectively: we are already in a situation of emergency and anxiety, does it not create more negativity with catastrophic and premature predictions. It seems the controversy of seven years ago that Lugano “risks bankruptcy”, only this time Foletti is alone.

Not just words

Setting aside the communication aspect, are we sure that it was better not to raise the problem? The Department head said that the City, with the economy practically at a standstill, will have less revenue from companies and also from individuals, since with the reduced hours many people earn only eighty percent of their wages. Other income will disappear completely, at least for a while: the rental of premises such as the LAC, the Exhibition Centre, the Palacongressi. In addition, the municipality has frozen the rent of its commercial tenants. Less income, but also more outgoings: those necessary to be used to economically restore the queen of Ceresio. One can argue about how many millions this will cost, but not whether the price, compared to the budget, will be high.

Avoiding “famine”

In simple terms we will either have to make sacrifices (investments, projects, services), or pay more taxes, or both. Unless we increase the third-party debt and exceed the billion threshold. Mayor Marco Borradori invites us to look at it from another perspective: to avoid what he calls “famine”. Not food, of course, or at least not strictly speaking. “I hope there is not a famine of hope, of expectations, of work, of the desire to rebuild. Rebuilding is necessary and the City must do its part.” That means investing, putting money into circulation. “Intelligently and purposefully,“ Borradori points out. “It’s okay to be careful of the budget, but sometimes you must be able to get away from it. And the fact of having restored our finances in 2013 allows us to face the present with more room for manoeuvre.” Okay, but how will the cost of the crisis be paid? “We’re certainly going to have to make some sacrifices,“ admits the mayor, “such as delaying some investments. A moderate increase in the multiplier can also be accepted. The important thing is to make sure that the public still believes, that it doesn’t quit.”

Non-repayable grants

Borradori doesn’t repeat it, but neither did he rejoice in Foletti’s statement. Others instead emphasize it. Lorenzo Quadri calls to “not to wrap our heads around it now”, Cristina Zanini Barzaghi and Angelo Jelmini talk about “premature prediction”, Michele Bertini underlines “the responsibility not to stir up further fears”, while Roberto Badaracco recalls that “we don’t know how long the crisis will last.” The basic question, however, remains: how to make ends meet? “Without doubt,“ explains Bertini, “we will have to review our priorities in order to be able to support the city’s activities, which will have to benefit from a non-repayable grant for rents or the repayment of any loans taken out because of the virus. It will also be important to invest in projects that make local companies and craftsmen work.” By the way: for the deputy mayor, the procedure of the law on public tender should be simplified, “otherwise many small companies will not be able to compete for them.”

In hindsight

The objective of supporting businesses is unanimous. “When there is a hard crisis,“ observes Badaracco, “the public sector body must not postpone or cancel investments, but be anti-cyclical and help companies with public mandates.” But we need the money and Badaracco thinks back to the last reduction of the multiplier. “With hindsight, they might seem wrong: resources are important and if Lugano wants to help its citizens and the economy it must be able to have them.”

Centre stage

So what do we do, raise the controversial tax? “We can’t think of a higher tax burden on people already in trouble,“ Jelmini replies, “We have to repeat the 2013 financial year: select expenses, decide priorities.” Lorenzo Quadri also thinks so: “It’s a question of understanding where we can reduce, even if in certain areas, such as the employment stimulation, spending must be increased. We also have to keep planning: that doesn’t cost much. The multiplier is the last resort.” Zanini Barzaghi is very much in agreement with the plan. “If the multiplier hadn’t been lowered, we would have more resources ... but there’s no use dwelling on the past. We must work and promote solidarity within civil society.” In short, the challenge is not only an economic one. This does not mean that the accounts will return to centre stage after a period of renewed normality. “We’ve been good and fortunate” Borradori said in 2015 about the previous year’s balance sheet. Fortunate for the fiscal contingencies, good for reducing costs and increasing revenues. The impression, in the coming years, is that the city will have to be, above all, good.

