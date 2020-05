The balance of 2019 for the City of Lugano was approved today by City Hall, closing with an operating surplus of 6.76 million francs, an improvement of almost 10 million compared to the expected deficit of 3.1 million. The 2019 result shows higher revenues than the updated estimate of almost 15.2 million. The higher tax revenues - which affected the positive result - amounted to a total of 30.7 million - of which 12.4 million for tax contingencies (revenue from previous years) 2.8 million for updating the estimate of the final revenue - 11.6 million for supplementary taxes of natural persons attributable to the greater income deriving from the mini tax amnesty, and 2.1 million of higher revenue of tax at source.