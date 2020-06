Three months. This is the summer season for the four lidos in Lugano, from 20 June to 20 September. Three months in which to finally have a swim and sunbathe. Although things will not be the same as before - as we recently mentioned - the Department of Culture, Events and Sports of the City of Lugano is working at full capacity to ensure that Lugano's citizens and tourists can enjoy the best of the season on the banks of the Ceresio. The new guidelines issued by the Federal Council on 27 May also changed the rules for lidos, which can reopen on 6 June (and not on 8 June as previously announced) and where there is no longer a limit of 1000 people, but rather the rule of 10 square metres per person. "So the Lidos of Lugano and Carona will be able to host about 1,800 and 1,600 people respectively", explains the director of the Sports Division and vice-president of the regional swimming pool association, Roberto Mazza, who has drawn up the protection measures. An App is being developed for the city's lidos that will allow booking and payment for entrance to the facilities: "Like the car park apps, itwill allow you to see where there is still availability. The aim is to avoid crowds with queues outside the lidos and ensure traceability".

Common sense

Even if with the new directives the limit of 1000 people has fallen, the rules haven't: "Social distancing and the disinfection of spaces remain of primary importance. It's clear that the possibility of accommodating more people in the facilities is good for the public and tourists but gives us a greater responsibility over what happens inside them, raising lifeguard awareness will be fundamental. The basis for proper functioning will be common sense and respect for the rules by all, young and old, so that we can recreate a new normality and a new kind of summer fun".

A device for everyone?

The use of a smartphone App poses some questions for those people used to spending the whole summer on the Lido, for example those who have a cabin season ticket. For this reason, these visitors have recently been contacted by the City, which has provided some training on the new procedures and the use of the App. "The aim is to provide support on our part", says our interviewee, "and for this reason we'll also set up a dedicated telephone line".

For minor screening solutions

The two smaller lidos, Riva Caccia (pictured below) and San Domenico, where access is guaranteed to 65 and 60 people respectively, are different. "Together with facility managers we are studying the possibility of introducing packages, for example the entrance plus the yoga course, that will limit their losses," he says. Additionally, why the decision to not open on 6 June? Mazza: "Along with the Cantonal Civil Protection we have organised a coordinated opening at cantonal level for the end of the school year; to ensure the proper functioning of the App, the tracking system and compliance with the rules, it takes a lot of preparation".

Also because, it must be said, the new easing measures have taken everyone by surprise. Even the head of the department, Roberto Badaracco, did not expect such a quick easing: "We have our work cut out to adapt the facilities to the new requirements. The situation is becoming more normal but planning is difficult, every decision from above starts a complex reshuffle: we could say that the emergency continues at an organisational level".

Security guards, if needed

The possibility of accommodating more people also raises new questions about security. "It will certainly be more difficult to monitor compliance with the rules and intervene," Badaracco admits, "management will be complicated and it will take patience and respect from everyone. We asked him if security guards may be used or if lifeguards would be entirely responsible for raising awareness. "We haven't discussed it yet, we'll definitely need more lifeguards. Should complicated situations or tensions arise, we may consider the use of security personnel".

20 June for the opening of lidos, 6 June for taking to the lake with pedal boats. The rental system managed by the city through Sotell will also open. While it is confirmed, we already said that the Mojito bar in front of Piazza Manzoni will not open. "We don't want to penalise the operators at such a delicate time", explains Badaracco, "but we are considering adding a little street furniture on the terrace in front of the lake. The same for Lugano Marittima and the Villaggetto in Piazza Manzoni: "Everything is postponed until next year", concludes the councillor.

