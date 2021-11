The Christmas season is upon us. Starting from the 1st of December the tree will illuminate Piazza della Riforma. The usual lighting ceremony will not be scheduled

More than 60 traditional Christmas market wooden houses will be set up: in Piazza Manzoni, Piazza Dante along Via Nassa and in Piazza San Carlo. On the 1st of December there will be traveling music and artistic performances to kick off the Christmas season. There will also be activities dedicated to children in the Patio of the City Hall.

In the venue located in the Patio of Palazzo Civico there will be numerous events: music, Christmas movies and entertainment for children. From December 24 to January 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the tent will host the Family Village, a space dedicated to families with games for all ages.

To reach the center, the City of Lugano provides public transport and discounted parking fees. Bus zones 100, 110, 112, 113, 121 and Funicular Lugano-Centro. FREE PARKING for two hours (if you stay longer, you have to pay for the whole parking time) at Motta, Balestra, Piazza Castello, Ex Pestalozzi and Campo Marzio.

The attraction of the submerged Nativity returns: also this year the lake of Lugano hosts the floating statues of the Friends of the Submerged Nativity. Until January 6, it will be possible to view Mary, Joseph, the Baby Jesus and the Three Kings. While by day the statues seem to vanish in the water of the lake, in the evenings it is possible to appreciate their beauty through powerful spotlights that illuminate them. The project has been organized in collaboration with the Fishing Section of the Gulf of Lugano, the Lugano Sub Sports Centre, the Lugano Federal Gymnastics Society and the Friends of Lake Ceresio.

