Activities have resumed in Lugano green spaces and parks have reopened and the Town Hall is focusing on the issues of asking us to take things at a slower pace.

‘We are resuming almost all the activities whilst taking into consideration the situation - we must be aware that during these first days of returning to various duties we are watching with intensity as we get back to business’ reads a note from the Municipality.

Taking into considering the need to act quickly, the City is evaluating staged measures that can be implemented in a short time - for example simple changes to signage, arranging different ways of utilising public spaces, whilst planning the procedures necessary for putting plans into place.

Bicycles

Bicycles will be allowed on the bus lanes in the following sections: the lane of via Sonvico, bus lane of via Trevano along the fire station and from via Beltramina to Piazza Molino Nuovo, viale Franscini, via Magatti until Piazza Manzoni with exit to the Lungolago along the bus lane Lungolago between the debarcadero di Paradiso and the LAC roundabout and via Cantonale lane. The signs - which will be optimised in collaboration with Pro Velo provide for the paying particular attention to the intersection between cyclists and public transport. From May 15 there will be 5 new bike sharing stations active, with an additional bike park that increases spaces by 30 spots, including space for 15 electric spaces - a total of 44 stations and 396 two-wheelers (198 traditional and 198 electric).

In collaboration with Publibike the city will launch a promotion of bike sharing by introducing discounted rates. Additionally, the possibility for authorising vehicles each way along some roads of the "zone 30" roads are being analysed.

Motorcycles

To increase the parking capacity of two-wheeled motor vehicles, the availability of motorcycle parking spaces on the third floor of the Motta car park will be extended to 60 spaces. Furthermore, the possibility of creating an additional parking area on the terrace of the car park will be checked again, and punctual action will be taken where there is a need, allocating - even for a limited period - any additional parking spaces for motorcycles.

Parking rates

The City has decided to amend the night tariff rate for multi-storey car parks by introducing a symbolic flat rate of 1 franc from 19.00 to 01.00 each evening until the end of August - with the aim of promoting and supporting the reopening of the centre. The possibility of allocating the proceeds from this amount to promote peripheral economic activities will also be assessed. Starting from 25 May the normal daytime tariffs will be restored.

Sports infrastructure

Several sports infrastructures are being prepared to open allowing affiliates to return to physical activity. From 18 May tennis clubs, the Canottieri Lugano, the gym in via Chioso for table tennis and fencing will reopen with approved protection concepts. The Corner Arena will also return to host the activities of the Lugano Hockey Club (first team, Under 20 and Under 17).

Lido & Beach Areas

The seaside resorts of the city such as the Lido, Carona, San Domenico and Riva Caccia - have been closed to the public since 13 March. With the gradual easing of COVID-19 containment measures, the Federal Council has indicated that on June 8 could be the possible reopening date this is pending Bern's confirmation which is scheduled for May 27 - the Lidos of Lugano are preparing to reopen on June 20, based on the current provisions (groups of 5 people maximum, distance of 2 m between each person, 10 m2 of guaranteed space for each user in rest areas), the maximum number of visitors allowed (up to August 30, 1000 people) and a detailed management plan are under construction. The catering areas of the individual structures, except in Carona, are open in compliance with the provisions and protection concepts issued by Gastro Suisse.

Markets

The concept of market protection provides for an increased distancing of the stands and targeted organisational measures for the protection of sellers and customers - such as the limitation of spaces with control of entrances in specific areas - there will be a limitation of customers to be served at any one time, self-service will not be possible and disinfectant products must be available.

Food market

The ordinary food and produce markets on Tuesday and Friday were reopened on May 12 on the base that the protection plan developed by the Swiss vegetable grower’s union and the Swiss fruit association was in place. The positions of the sales stands in the areas have been adjusted ensuring the safety passages. The new floor plan was shared and approved by the Lugano Market Association.

Antiques market

The reopening of the antiques and handicrafts market held each Saturday is scheduled for May 23, the presence of 50 workstations has made a more complex preparation plan necessary. The logistical details were refined during a collaboration meeting with the Saturday Market Association and with the sellers, choosing the solution with the expansion of the available space and not the weekly alternation of attendances.

