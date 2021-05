The LongLake Festival in Lugano has 111 days of free events planned for its 11th edition, scheduled from June 1 to September 19. After months of hardship, a sigh of relief can be heard. « The LongLake is a great opportunity for artists, who have been unable to perform for a long time, as also for the public, who can participate once again in the events free of charge that will satisfy even the most demanding,« says Claudio Chiapparino, director of the Events and Congresses Division of the City of Lugano.

Wide and varied, as mentioned in recent days, the array of suggestions studied by the organizers in partnership with several reviews and city associations. « The offering has been designed with a focus on the local audience that we consider, and as a result pamper, like the tourists; the slogan of the 2021 edition was created by this consideration, in English: «Sunny days are here, let’s have some fun», explained Chiapparino. «Concerning the program in detail, we have, as always, placed great importance on events for young people and families, in terms of both shows and workshops. In Piazza Manzoni we will have a stage that will be almost entirely dedicated to concerts on which we propose all kinds of music. We will present, to mention just a couple of examples, a scaled-down version, but not for this purpose of lower quality, from Blues to Bop and a variety of concerts that aim, in a certain sense, to compensate for the Palco ai giovani.

The Ciani Park, instead, will host, first of all, theatrical companies which, on the one hand, will perform a research theater while on the other hand, there will be more entertaining shows such as comedies. There will also be conferences, meetings and book presentations organized in collaboration with some local realities such as the Cantonal Library with its exhibition Chilometro Zero and the House of Literature for Italian Switzerland. We will also provide ample space, particularly before August 20 and their move to the Lido, to film screenings. There will even be urban art with various events that you can watch live. As per tradition, every Sunday at 10.30 am, the Ciani Park will be the stage of the Matinée dedicated to classical music, which will also be offered in collaboration with Ceresio Estate and Ticino Musica». Piero Pelù and many other novelties.

There are many surprises waiting for the public. « The first news is the exhibition that we have entitled Jazz Around with which we intend, somehow, to continue the work begun last year by proposing some concerts that are not exactly pure jazz performances whose musical offering borders and crosses paths with this genre»,explains Chiapparino. « We have started an interesting collaboration with the newborn Tortuga Association through which international guests such as Piero Pelù, Massimo Calabrese, Alessandro D’Avenia and others will come to the shores of Lake Lugano. This year we will have a new location: next to Piazza Manzoni, to the Boschetto of the Ciani Park, to the Foce del Cassarate and to the Agorà of the LAC we will be able to have the Piazzetta S. Carlo. Here there will be space for «softer» initiatives such as the already mentioned film projections, but also concerts of ambient music and much more.

A further novelty in the programming is an electronic art event that has been developed in collaboration with the Lugano Living Lab and the Dalle Molle Institute which, barring unforeseen events, should be held in September. Last but not least, for the Foce del Cassarate, in place of a stage, we have provided urban furnishings so that people can experience the festival while enjoying the city’s spaces without necessarily taking part in the events. With this aim in mind, we will re-propose the beach on the lakefront in the Mojito area, the pop up shop of local productions Lugano Bella, the Saturday market and the closures of the lakefront».

Safety first

High importance will be given to compliance with health regulations. «To prevent queues from forming at the entrance to the events, we preferred, in most cases, to not provide a reservation system for seats: people will be able to freely access the chairs until they are all occupied. Only for certain proposals that may attract many spectators we will activate a reservation system. In this respect, our website www.longlake.ch will be constantly updated», Chiapparino concludes. Web page to which we refer you also to view the complete program, which, however, throughout the event will remain constantly updated.

The LongLake Festival will open on Tuesday, June 1st at 6:00 p.m. at the grove of Ciani Park with a meeting with Enzo Pelli sponsored by the Cantonal Library of Lugano as part of its review Chilometro Zero. In conversation with Pelli will be Luca Saltini and Gilberto Isella. At 7:00 p.m. at the Foce Theatre the recital with Emanuele Santoro and Claudia Klinzing SOLOcon Dino Buzzati will be on stage. Wednesday 2 at 21.00 at the Ciani grove is the turn of Texas, a show of the company Musica Teatro. At 2.30 p.m. on Thursday 3, at the MAT Artistic Center in Pregassona, it will also be possible to attend a modern music recital during which students from all classes will present their end-of-year works to the public. At 8.30 p.m., finally, in the grove of Ciani Park, Danilo Boggini and the trio Pesenti - Erra - Conti will perform a concert as part of the Jazz Around festival. The program is enriched by gARTen, an exhibition of sculptures by local artists that can be visited until September 15 in the park of the Fondazione Claudia Lombardi per il teatro di Figino.

Poestate, 25th edition

One of the events hosted by the LongLake Festival is Poestate, the Luganese festival dedicated to poetry directed by Armida Demarta, which reaches its 25th edition and for the second year in a row gives appointment on the Net. From June 3 to 5 on the Facebook and YouTube channels of the festival you can follow the readings, book presentations and a series of tributes to Dante with numerous guests. Various proposals that are intertwined, touching various genres and levels of expression, ranging from traditional to avant-garde, from local to global, from established to emerging authors, from experimental contamination to historical traces. To start Poestate, on Thursday at 20.00, there will be the reading Laudato sì by the playwright and singer Moni Ovadia, accompanied by Maurizio Dehò on the violin and Nadio Marenco on the accordion. Among the guests of the evening also the poet Gilberto Isella together with the historian Pietro Montorfani; the writers Emmanuel Pierrat and Sergej Roic, Lorenzo Sganzini, Claudio Visentin, Marco Maggi, the art critic Jean Blanchaert, the poet Amos Mattio, the journalists Romina Borla and Andrea Porrini of the Associazione Archivi Riuniti Donne Ticino and the Creative Group of Lithuanian Artists (info: www.poestate.ch).

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata