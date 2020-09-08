Lugano - The backlog over naturalisations

Another restructuring in the watchmaking sector: Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin, controlled by the French luxury giant Kering, have announced a collective dismissal that should affect about 100 of the 390 employees.
The father of a child who attended kindergarten which is at the centre of an investigation for alleged mistreatment by two teachers who have been arrested speaks - The investigations are underway: there is talk of tugging, abrupt ways and use of inappropriate language towards little ones