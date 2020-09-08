Lugano - The backlog over naturalisations

The League’s choice to ‘strike’ from the examination of candidacies puts colleagues in difficulty - Will the reaction be a harsh or diplomatic one?

The League’s decision to strike from the work in the committee and to load its dossiers on the responsibility of the other members of the Petitions has created (setting aside the political questions for a moment) a practical problem. What will the other commissioners do? Will they shoulder the burden left behind by their colleagues or will they use the opposite strategy?

A request dates back to 2013!

One thing is certain: the citizens who have started the procedure to obtain a Swiss passport are the ones who are losing out and will note the lost time. ‘I have been receiving phone calls from people in the line for up to two or three years’ says Mayor Marco Borradori. If a solution is not found quickly, both the phone calls and the years of delay will increase. But let’s take a step back, recapitulating the arguments of the group led by Boris Bignasca. The starting principle is that each candidate must be well integrated. In other words, the passport should not be given as a gift and according to the Lega, in Lugano, this principle is disregarded with an excessive lack of care that frees the roles of the municipal councillors of the meaning. The majority of colleagues have the opposite opinion.

Political deadlock and practical deadlock, we said. The radical liberal Peter Rossi, who was chairman of the commission until the last session, waits on the opinions of the Local Authorities Section, where the problem was submitted, and of the Municipality, but his thought is clear: ‘Managing the dossiers in any amount makes a big difference and we already have about two hundred pending papers. A request dates back to 2013! Seven years ... what do we look like?

In Lugano - adds the dean of the Legislative - this has never happened! Rossi is a river in flood. ‘He is disrespectful towards the institutions and colleagues: at this point we all stop writing reports on the messages of the Municipality with a Northern League majority. Do they want different rules? Then take steps to change federal law. ‘

Municipal councillor of the PPD Michele Malfanti, has stepped in as chairman of the commission. The topic, of course, is on the agenda for the next session. “Beyond its feasibility, the Lega’s initiative does not block the procedures: the work of the commission must go on and should continue with all the members’. But this is not the case. Therefore? ‘The work we have on the table must be done, regardless of the people to whom the files were assigned’

Malfanti, however (who speaks in a personal capacity) knows that not all colleagues agree to take on the tasks not completed by the leaguers. For reasons of time or principle.

