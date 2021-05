According to the plan drawn up by Bern a few weeks ago, concerts, festivals and matches will be able to return to hosting the public in a phased manner, essentially following three phases. Starting at the end of May, the Cantons will be able to allow large events starting in July with a maximum of 3 thousand participants. As of September, the public will be able to increase to 10 thousand people. To guarantee the holding of events, a strict protection plan will have to be developed and, above all, entry to the various events will be allowed only to vaccinated persons, to persons who have recovered from the virus and to those who have recently undergone a negative swab. To implement the protection plans, the Federal Council has planned a pilot phase in June. Following the model of what has been done in other countries, the cantons will be able to authorize three events with an audience of between 300 and 600 people. In Ticino, some have already come forward. The Orchestra della Svizzera italiana (OSI) has proposed to the Canton to hold a concert at the LAC, as was confirmed by the head of the Culture, Sport and Events department of Lugano and member of the OSI’s Board of Trustees, Roberto Badaracco. «We hope that the Council of State can take into account the candidacy of the Orchestra of Italian Switzerland. It will be a good step forward for the whole cultural world», commented Badaracco. The Council of State, for the moment, is not saying which and how many events could be authorized in June for the pilot phase. However, it seems that the working group on major events is looking at several possibilities. Above all, a variety of events could be considered: concerts, yes, but also sporting events. Some more clues should come in a week’s time, on May 26, when the Federal Council is expected to take a decision on the new phase of easing.