We’ll go from "making a virtue out of necessity" to "making a virtue without necessity". The pandemic is now behind us - even though the SARS-CoV-2 virus hasn't disappeared, on 30 June the state of emergency declared during March in Canton Ticino will end. Finally. Some good news. The extensive easing implemented in the last month has proved the pessimists wrong (who preferred more caution) and made the optimists right (who fully supported the roadmap decided by Bern). There are very few infections, there have been no hospital admissions for COVID-19 for two weeks now, the circulating numbers in Ticino are very low. The President of the State Council, the Chief of Civil protection and the Cantonal Chief Medical Officer said so yesterday , giving comfort in this newfound normality. In a few days the summer will arrive and we can put behind us the most horrifying spring experienced, or rather suffered, for many years now, abruptly interrupting everything that substantiates the beauty of living together in a community.

Norman Gobbi has honestly recognised the mistakes made by the authorities, under pressure from the shadow of a collapse of healthcare facilities, which fortunately did not happen. He made it clear that restrictive and discriminatory measures such as those to the over-65s would no longer be imposed. For this we must acknowledge the Head of Government, prudently managing the descent towards normality, aware that when coming down sometimes one risks more than climbing along hairpin bends and straights - with prohibitive slopes and unknown stretches. A potential new lockdown, the State Council President said, would not be socially, economically but above all humanly sustainable. To be approved unreservedly.

We believe that for the coming end of the state of emergency, two senior officials should be recognised, having provided direction and leadership of the complex anti-pandemic machine during this period, burdened with great responsibility in a notoriously argumentative and cantankerous canton: Dr. Giorgio Merlani and Commander Matteo Cocchi. It's in the nature of the duties that the former has focused primarily on the responsibility of the public and the latter more on command. Libertarians, like the writer, prefer the first; authoritarians the second. But it is more a question of balance than of choice between one and the other, because both are necessary in a diverse society in which at times lacks both responsibility and discipline and in which incohesive and inconsistent chatter abounds.

Both are necessary (responsibility and discipline), practiced with intelligence and common sense, until a vaccine is made available, when we can finally say with liberating relief: "It's really over". For the moment we can't. So: hand hygiene and safe distancing (and for the more anxious, that further comfort; the mask). We owe it not only to others, but also and above all to the memory of those who unfortunately did not make it through the illness and to the relatives confronted with a double pain (the first the loss, the second without the possibility of being there for the last goodbye).

The pandemic has severely tested the Ticino community. Each of us has faced it with our own strengths and weaknesses. Everyone has made mistakes. It seemed necessary to affirm the sanctity of certain fundamental principles that characterise our model of an open society and liberal democracy. We are convinced, based on what we heard yesterday from Bellinzona, that a possible - God forbid - resurgence of the epidemic would be tackled with increased attention to those principles. Science has a better understanding of the virus, so we're better prepared for what needs to be done and what doesn't. We're more relaxed.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata