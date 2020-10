Earlier today the police and several plain clothed agents stopped a vehicle with foreigh number plates. According to a witness, the policemen stopped the car near the Bellevue Hotel. The man sat in the vehicle for about 20 minutes ‘There were several policemen, two of them kept their hands on their guns’

At one point a plain clothes officer arrived, the man was taken out of the vehicle and handcuffed. He was then taken by the police. The cantonal police were contacted by CdT, shared that the man will be detained for investigations which are currently in progress.