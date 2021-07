(Updated at 21.23) Following the incident at the lido of Gerra Gambarogno, a man has drowned in the waters of the lake Ceresio, in the area of the river mouth in Lugano, on Thursday, around 18:30. Based on the information received by the editorial staff, the 50-year-old man, of Eritrean origin and living in the Lugano area, dived in an attempt to help a young man in difficulty when he disappeared into the waters of the lake. Immediate alarm to the rescuers: divers of the Cantonal Police and the Rescue Society were immediately submerged and located and recovered the body about an hour later, at about 25 meters from the shore and about 18 meters deep. On site also the rescuers of the Green Cross of Lugano, who could not help the man. The intervention of the Care Team was requested to provide psychological support.