He has been accused of more than 16 counts of sexual abuse against children, the 48 year old is standing trial today before the Court of Criminal Assizes chaired by Judge Francesca Verda Chiocchetti.

The victims were aged just five and six when the abuse began and has lasted more than two years: The first case was against the daughter of his then partner between 2004-2006 and again between 2011 and 2014 in Mendrisiotto against the daughter of his friends. The defendant was imprisoned for 1 year and released early in October 2020. The investigation is coordinated by the public prosecutor Roberto Ruggeri.

In addition to the accusation of repeated sexual acts with children, the accused is also on the stand for sexual coercion (»for having, by exploiting his continuous presence within the relative family context, manipulated the two victims making them believe that the acts he committed were normal and daily behaviors within a relationship of friendship and affection adult-child, and not at all malicious») and for repeated pornography.

The investigators found that the man had hundreds of thousands of child pornography images, including “an unspecified number of photographs and explicit videos: 379,962 files concerning representations of child pornography, 59,329 files concerning representations of virtual child pornography, 3,250 files concerning sexual acts with animals and 1 file concerning violent acts between adults.

The man faces a sentence of more than five years.

