Twenty-five years of sexual acts with children. Over one hundred counts against him, according to the four victims (the youngest just four years old). These are the outlines of the trial that began this morning before the Lugano Criminal Assizes Court chaired by judge Francesca Verda Chiocchetti. At the stand a Ticino man in his seventies, a long-time resident has been in prison since early 2020. He is accused of repeated sexual acts with children and repeated sexual coercion.

The first episodes, according to the indictment drawn up by the prosecutor Nicola Respini, date back to between 1994 and 1997, when the man drove the postbus to transport students. It is in this function, while he was behind the wheel on the way home to school, that he would have touched two young people on two occasions, who were then in first grade: he made them approach his driving position and then he touched them. In the courtroom the man said that it is possible that he may have done this, but that he does not remember why so much time has passed, while denying the second episode.

The main victim, was subjected to numerous abuse between the ages of ten and fifteen (2005-2010) she allegedly suffered touching and masturbation by the man at her home ‘with regular and increasing frequency, at first once a week and then every day, with a variable duration between 15 and 20 minutes’. This, we always quote from the indictment, on "many, more than a hundred" occasions.

The latest victim, in order of time, was abused twice between 2018 and 2019, through caresses and groping on the clothes. The young woman was then four years old.

The accused is defended by the lawyer Marie Zveiger, while the victims are represented by the lawyers Emanuele Verda, Stefano Genetelli, Sandra Xavier and Massimo Quadri. The man risks a sentence of more than five years.

