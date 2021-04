A 47-year-old man was found last night with serious stab wounds on a Basel public transport bus. The driver of the vehicle noticed the passenger shortly before midnight and alerted the police. It is not yet clear whether the man, who boarded the bus at the Hammerstrasse stop, was already injured. The motives for the attack are unknown. The man, who was quickly rushed to aid, was transferred to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. The police have launched an appeal for witnesses.