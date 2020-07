From Tuesday 27th July mandatory masks will be in force across all Geneva shops and businesses. The announcem,ent was released by the Council of State in light of the growing number of coronavirus cases.

46 cases were confirmed yesterday (within 24 hours).

‘These figures are worrying’ Mauro Poggia, state councilor in charge of the Department of Safety, Employment and Health, said today. ‘The situation has worsened’ - we must launch the alert and take the necessary measures’ he added.

With this decision, Geneva follows the cantons of Vaud and Jura. The executive also announced the obligation to wear a mask for hairdressers, barbers and beauticians.

