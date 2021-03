Marco Borradori noted that City Hall are deciding whether to make the mask compulsory in the center, even outdoors. . A decision is expected in the coming days. There has been an increase in people in the recent days. «It’s incredible - stressed the mayor - the number of people around, masks are scarce for those walking outside.» With the arrival of summer (and tourists during the Easter vacations) it is virtually certain that the influx of people in the center will increase further.

Lugano at the weekend was teeming with people. Throughout the day, in the evenings at the lakefront with many crowded in line to get an ice cream (outdoors) or a hamburger (indoors) at the Gargantini buildings. «There are more people around on these Sundays - commented a passerby» «And in the coming weeks - noted head of the police department Michele Bertini - the hotels are filling with tourists, and the number of people around will only increase».

Closed lakeside: pros and cons

«It is also for this reason - continues Bertini - that the City Hall has decided to close the lakefront to cars and to extend the hours in which it is reserved for pedestrians. We realized that people come to the city anyway, and by doing so they have more space and the risk of crowding is a bit diluted.

Young people

The mouth of the Cassarate River regularly becomes a meeting place for hundreds of young people, and the police find it difficult to intervene. «These situations - explains Bertini - are objectively complicated to deal with. We can intervene, but with the risk of simply moving the problem to other areas of the city. I think we need to look at the situation in two different ways. Firstly, we have closed bars, restaurants and other places for health reasons, so it’s not right to allow gatherings elsewhere. And secondly we need to be understanding and toleranct. We’re talking about a generation, made up of teenagers or 16, 17 or 18 year olds, that needs forms of escapism. Who has been living in a kind of confinement for a year now. That needs to be taken into account.»

