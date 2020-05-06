Mandatory Masks on buses along with a change of travel within Lugano

In recent decades, billions have been invested to promote public transport and discourage car travel throughout the city as far as possible. However due to the coronavirus emergency, and the fear that public transport would turn into places of infection, everything has changed. At the start of the pandemic, the city of Lugano had decided to change the costs of the multi-storey car parks, applying the cheaper nightly rate also during the day. This was to allow those who - during the lockdown - still had to go to the centre for work to do so could but at a lower rate. But in view of the reopening, which is planned for 11 May. Discussing the subject with Mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori he confirmed, assessments are underway. There are pros and cons. “The situation is truly paradoxical. For years we have pushed the usage of public transport and now we find ourselves saying that more care must be taken when using it. A decision on the cost of parking has not yet been made and therefore means that the original tariffs will remain in force for a while longer. We know for example that there are employers who prefer that their employees do not use public transport at the moment, and this would lead us to continue with lowering the rates, but at the same time we also notice a strong increase in traffic (which is reverting back to normality) and this could be a reason to restore the usual rates”.

Protection on the buses

Social distancing will need to be adhered to when travelling on buses, trains, and postbuses, naturally this will have its difficulties. The TPLs therefore have confirmed that anyone using the bus must wear a mask. Masks that at first (finances permitting) could even be offered complimentary and then sold at around 50 cents. A way to prevent and contain the infections. All in collaboration with the City Angels.

More space is needed

A meeting at the town hall will be held as to whether it is time to reopen the urban parks such as Parco Ciani, San Michele, Villa Florida, Tassino, Saroli, Costanza and Heleneum. “As we resume commercial activities it will bring more people to the city. The risk is that there will be too many people in the centre or on the lakefront. The parks would therefore represent a sort of “relief valve” and would help to keep the distances between the public.

Obviously, there will be controls along with a reporting system installed. The same will apply to other green areas - eleven in total (Casa Serena, La Meridiana, Villa Carmine, dog-parks, USI, the riverside, the Gandria path, Pian Casoro, the Lanchetta, the Bré and the Viganello cycle path -Cadro).

Bicycles instead of buses

“We believe it is appropriate - confirms Borradori - to further enhance and encourage cycling. To do this, also for safety reasons, we are studying quite creative solutions, which however must be implemented in a short time. It is therefore possible that privileges will be given to bicycles on certain city roads. It will probably not mean closing them completely to vehicular traffic but making them safer for cyclists”.

Border workers to travel in by ferry

The shipping company - as reported by Tio - has submitted a project to extend the Porto Ceresio-Morcote section to Melide to the Ticino and Lombardy authorities. This is to facilitate the transport of cross-border workers by boat. There is talk of an experimental phase during the month of May.

