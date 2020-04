Due to the situation we face with grocery shopping and being asked to stay at home Swiss department store chain Manor has introduced an offer into 30 of their food supermarkets and additionally 150 staple food items are now available via the manor.ch website for those who cannot reach its supermarkets due to the coronavirus crisis.

Due to the coronavirus, main online food suppliers are under pressure and Manor responded to the emergency, reads today’s release. It will now be possible to place orders and a home delivery service will be provided as well as the option of collecting ordered direct from the store will be avilable.

During normal shopping hours, food orders will be accepted by phone and in the coming days via e-mail. Deliveries will be made within two days and within a 30-kilometre radius.

The home delivery service will be free of charge for customers residing within a 10-kilometre radius. Home deliveries that are between 10 – 20 kilometres will have a contribution towards the costs which will be 15 francs. Minimum orders will start at 50 francs. It is possible to pay with a Manor loyalty card, a credit card, a single bill, and cash - for reasons of hygiene we recommend payment by card is preferable.

To assist in speeding up the order process, Manor specialists have also assembled three basic packages which are normal, lactose-free, and gluten-free - along with a “hygiene” package for customers.

“Exceptional situations require creative and quick solutions,“ says Rolf Boje, manager at Manor, also mentioned in the note. “To support our customers in this extraordinary situation we just in a few days launched a home delivery and collection service. Unfortunately, not everyone in Switzerland can count on the support of families, friends and help from their neighbourhood and in this current and exceptional situation, the elderly and people at particular risk should remain at home and not be forced to shop on their own.”

The demand for toys and home office supplies has increased on the website. Up to now, however, food was not available however, the situation has changed - the company currently offers 150 basic foods for daily needs and in addition to products within the perfumery, fashion, sports, stationery, home and multimedia departments.

Manor is based in Basel and is a leader in the department store sector across Switzerland, with a market share of around 60%. It has around 9100 employees.

Lidl collaborates with “Five up”

Lidl Switzerland has partnered with the “Five up” app financially supporting the organisation. the app brings help where it is required by placing volunteers in contact with individuals, associations, and organisations.

The “Five up” app was developed to assist in co-ordinating voluntary work. Among others, the initiative is also supported by the Swiss public utility company (SSUP) and private individuals. Since August 2019, the SSUP has been supporting the development of the “Five up” app to coordinate voluntary work nationally and free of charge

On the “Five up” platform, you can register for free and create closed groups allowing for easily coordinating aid in the neighbourhood. In this way you can immediately see where help is needed and where other people have already registered. Thank you to “Five up” who have made this extremely accessible.

The app is particularly suitable in creating neighbourhood groups for mutual assistance and support within the community. In addition, groups can be created in which certain tasks can be spontaneously assigned and clearly assigned. For the elderly that do not have a smartphone they can be reached via a flyer in the letterbox with a number to call.

In this regard, Georg Kröll, CEO of Lidl Switzerland, says: “At this difficult time we want to help the Swiss population with all possible means. The commitment of “Five up” is exemplary and it is nice to see how people help each other. We want to support this idea”.

