‘The pandemic has hit the retail trade which will last several years’ said Manor CEO Jérôme Gilg yesterday after announcing a major restructuring within the leading Swiss department store group. By the end of 2024, the company wants to five-fold its online turnover by expanding its range of assortment offering and consulting services. Ordering online will become more accessibile.

Staff consequences

To achieve these objectives it is necessary to review the entire structure of the organisation chart: Gilg, who has led the group since the beginning of 2019, has announced cuts for 476 jobs, of which 385 will be across department stores and 91 from the Basel headquarters, where 830 work. All hierarchical levels and all regions will be affected - including Ticino. However, the details are lacking: ‘we are not yet able to say how many employees will be affected in Ticino, nor what the timing of the cuts will be’ said a spokesperson for Manor. ‘We will start with discussions very soon. In some stores we will involve employees in the mandatory consultation phase’. The group has developed a social plan and is in close coordination with its social partners.

The company holds 61% of market share andd has approximately 8,900 employees in total, of which 6,860 are n branches. These include 59 department stores, 30 supermarkets and 27 Manora restaurants. In addition to saving costs, the goal of the operation is to make the business more agile and strengthen customer service. In terms of products, however, Manor intends to focus on its core businesses of fashion, beauty and the home for non-food and on fresh and local products for the food sector. On the other hand, other departments like children’s or electronics will not be eliminated. However, the company is looking for business partners, such as Sephora which sells within the Manor warehouses.

A phase three restyling

The virus has indeed accelerated the transformation processes already underway. Under the weight of the strong franc, shopping tourism and diverse spending habits (the growing importance of online), the company announced three years ago cuts to 200 jobs in Basel. In January of this year, CEO Jérôme Gilg then announced a reorientation to transform Manor into the ‘leading omnichannel department store in Switzerland’. Digital investments also included the creation of 30 jobs in this area, after 80 million had been invested in stores and digitisation in 2019. On the other hand, adaptations to the branch network were planned with the closure (which has not yet been implemented) of the supermarkets in Liestal and Delsberg and the department store in Bachenbülach. Finally, it was decided to group the 60 department stores into 28 sales units to make the organisation more fluid. About eighty layoffs followed, of which at least a dozen in Ticino. ‘Now let’s take the next step of the five-year plan which had already been decided prior to the epidemic’ a spokesman said yesterday.

Despite the business being under pressure, no department store closures are planned. ‘Location decisions are made for the long term and regardless of the crisis.’ However, no replacement location has yet been found for the closed flagship store on Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse (which alone had 480 employees).

Coronavirus

As with many companies, coronavirus leaves a big hole in Manor’s accounts: the estimated loss of turnover is 180 million francs for 2020, or around 10-15%. Health safety measures alone, such as installing Plexiglas walls or customer counting systems cost $5 million. Manor reqeusted a contribution of 10,000 francs from suppliers with a turnover of hundreds of thousands of francs. However, thanks to the virus online has experienced strong growth, with 100,000 customers attracted to digital channels. Despite this, the higher revenue was far from being able to offset the losses of the department store business, as Gilg himself said in an interview in April.

