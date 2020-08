Manor Department Stores are to cut 476 jobs which equates to about 5% of its workforce as part of a strategic transformation to bring together physical and online purchases.

91 out of 830 employees based at in Basel will be made redundant and an additional 385 positions will be closed across department stores The organisational structure will be standardised and harmonised to strengthen its attention to customer service, reads a note issued by the group read. Cost optimisation measures must make the company more responsive and efficient, writes Manor. All regions and categories of staff are concerned, a company spokesperson told the AWP agency. No branch closures are planned, as the group regularly assesses the profitability of the various sites.

To ease the consequences of layoffs for employees - Manor has drawn up a social plan with the personnel committee ‘offering staff involved financial and professional support’. The entire process takes place responsibly and in close coordination with the social partners and local authorities.

‘We are in the first year of a transformation process that began at the end of 2019 and which is destined to last several years. The coronavirus crisis hit the retail sector hard, but at the same time it acted as a catalyst. The acceleration recorded by our e-commerce activities corresponds to an evolution of about two years. The trends of the past few months have confirmed our strategic orientation, said CEO Jérôme Gilg in the statement.

‘Manor’s future lies in greater omnichannel (ie the parallel presence of physical stores and online sales) and the ability to renew itself more quickly in terms of offers and services, but also in the creation of new partnerships, a strong digital acceleration and greater organisational agility’.

To further these goals, the company, owned by the Geneva-based holding company Maus Frères, has appointed a new head of digital development, Stefan Wetzler, who will take up his position in the fourth quarter.

In the non-food sector, Manor intends to focus on the main activities of fashion, beauty and the home. In the food sector, the focus will be on fresh products and gastronomy, with the Manora restaurants. The management intends to further expand its procurement policy in favour of regional, accessible and ecological foods. To this end, it wants to double its collaboration with local producers under the ‘local’ certification label, created in 2007.

A development is also planned in the range of assortment, consulting and services and in partnerships, such as the one signed with the multinational specialist in perfumes and cosmetics Sephora, which allow the group to focus on its core business sectors. The company is currently engaged in active talks with possible partners, it announces. Finally, a new free credit card will also be launched.

