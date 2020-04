Bern is striving to reopen compulsory schools on 11 May. A final decision will be taken on Wednesday 29 April, but Federal Councillor Alain Berset has confirmed that the intention is to get the pupils back into class. This position was reinforced by statements by the delegate of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) Daniel Koch, who said he could guarantee “that children can go to school without any problems” because, “experts have confirmed that they get infected, and in turn they infect one another, but very little.”

In anticipation of the reopening, Ticino, and in particular the Department of Education, Culture and Sport (DECS), is studying models that provide for a presence at school during the six weeks of half a class at a time. Basically, classes in middle schools will be held with half a class and the idea is to do the same in municipal, elementary and kindergarten schools as well. In this regard, during the infopoint at Palazzo delle Orsoline, the director of DECS, Manuele Bertoli, explained that discussions with the municipalities have begun and there are still some aspects to be clarified. But there will certainly be no obligation for pupils to wear masks, and while teachers will be provided with them, their use will be optional. Today, the only certainty is that the school we are used to will never be the same again. We talked about it with DECS director Manuele Bertoli.

What’s your idea for the reopening? What kind of school will we return to?

«Certainly when it will be possible to resume school it will be different from the school we know. The protection of public health remains the primary concern, which is why we start from the principle of prudence. The return will only take place when sufficient framework conditions can be guaranteed to protect the health of pupils, teachers and school staff, minimising potential risks, while at the same time being aware that zero risk does not exist, either at school, at work or elsewhere. We are working on the detailed aspects of these conditions and the related logistical aspects (how to implement social distancing, how to implement appropriate hygienic behaviour etc.) in close collaboration with the competent health authorities, which are a guarantee of decisions that are appropriate and proportionate to the situation and applicable in reality.”

Is it conceivable that the “new model” that sees a partial reopening and social distanceing will also be applied in September? Should we expect a dramatic change?

“It cannot be ruled out that special measures for schools may also have to be implemented in September. Everything will depend on epidemiological developments and the general situation over the coming months. We will constantly and closely evaluate this development, as we have always done, and we will take appropriate decisions on the situation at the moment, always listening to the recommendations of the experts. Now, however, it is premature to think about September, our task is to face the present situation.”

How is the dialogue with the parties involved progressing?

“The cooperation between DECS and the cantonal medical office and the FOPH is close, constant and fruitful, and has been further intensified in recent days with exchanges aimed at drawing up clear and precise health recommendations for a possible return to school. This ongoing work on sensible scenarios from a health point of view, is essential to be able to discuss with representatives of municipalities (with whom a first meeting has already taken place), teachers and parents, who we will meet in the coming weeks, on the basis of solid and feasible proposals. However, the intention is to involve all stakeholders in the evaluations and to inform the public in a transparent and comprehensive manner as soon as possible.”

As happened in March, a new petition has been launched, this time asking not to reopen. Did you expect such a reaction?

“As a parent and a member of the public, I can understand that. There are legitimate and respectable concerns, and it’s good that the political authority can take note of them, as in this case. We know that often the public opposes certain measures, even if in a minority, while those who keep silent agree (not in this case, since there is also a petition asking for the reopening). Having said that, in a democracy it is good that the public can publicly express its opinions, needs and fears. Let’s not forget, however, that the task of the Government is not to satisfy the wishes of individual or groups of citizens, but to make a considered synthesis of all the needs that arise in the population, many and varied, and to take a decision that offers the best possible guarantees, considering the circumstances and the opinion of experts, to promote the common good, protecting equally and proportionately all sections of the population, including the right to go to school.”

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata