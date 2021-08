According to Andreas Gerber, head of commercial clients at Credit Suisse, many companies that have benefited from Covid loans will not use the entire ten years at their disposal to repay the money.

«Experience shows us that the economy does not like to work with debts to the state. It’s typically Swiss,« Gerber said in an interview published by blick.ch.

«The sense of pride in not using state aid in some companies is great,« the manager said. The ban on the distribution of dividends during the term of the credit is also an important incentive to return the money as quickly as possible, he explained.

On the fact that, with 17 billion francs, far less than half of the 40 billion available for aid has been used, Gerber said that «many companies have realized that business is not as bad as initially expected. Especially those who are actively engaged in exports have recovered quickly.»

