Marco Borradori has died at the age of 62. It is with deep sorrow that the City Hall of Lugano announced the news. « Colleagues of the City Hall, the collaborators of the city administration, together with all the Municipal Council of the City of Lugano, share with profound sorrow the mourning of the family and, in the name of all citizens, raise to his memory a thought of respectful gratitude.

The mayor was the victim of a heart attack while out jogging in Vezia. Helped by some passers-by, Borradori was transported to the Cardiocentro, where his condition quickly became critical. Due to the cardiocirculatory arrest, Borradori suffered severe damage to all organs, including the brain, and was kept alive thanks to extracorporeal mechanical support.

The political career

Marco Borradori was born in Sorengo on June 6, 1959. He grew up in Lugano and, after high school, continued his studies at the University of Zurich, graduating in law in 1983 and obtaining the diploma of lawyer and notary in 1986.

From Bern to Bellinzona

He was elected to the National Council for the Lega dei Ticinesi from 1991 to 1995 and from 1992 to 1995 he was a Municipal Councillor of the City of Lugano, in charge of the Department of Municipal Utilities. On April 2, 1995 he was elected to the State Council, where he headed the Territory Department, responsible for the management, planning and development of the cantonal territory.

For three terms

On April 14, 2013, he was elected mayor (of fifteen) of the City of Lugano, for the Lega dei Ticinesi, with 14,212 votes against the 12,725 of Giorgio Giudici, mayor since 1984. On April 23, Borradori officially became mayor after the challenger Giorgio Giudici renounced the ballot. The leftist was confirmed to lead the city on the Ceresio for three terms.

