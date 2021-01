Marco Formentini, the first and only mayor of the Lega of the Lombard capital in office from 1993 to 1997 has died in Milan. The news was reported by Davide Boni, former president of the Lombardy Regional Council. Formentini was 90 years old and had been ill for some time. Before becoming mayor, Formentini was always elected deputy in the ranks of the League and was then also MEP for ten years.