Marriage for all initiative is increasingly popular

You may have already seen the new red boxes distributed throughout the Canton; but less is known about the new Sunday paper, whose first edition will be released and available in two days - We discussed the subject with Paride Pelli, Director, who promises «stories, interviews and analysis».
Exclusively built, designed, and engineered in Ticino the Società di Navigazione del Lago di Lugano (SNL) will unveil Switzerland’s first zero-emissions electric passenger ship, at the stunning Lake of Lugano, on September 14, 2021.