Marriage for all initiative is increasingly popular

The willingness to vote «yes» to «marriage for all» is strengthening, following the second poll by Tamedia. By contrast, the other issue to be voted on September 26, the Socialist Youth’s «99%» initiative, is falling behind.

Two out of three Swiss are in favor of «marriage for all» according to the second 20 Minutes/Tamedia poll, which was published today in the group publications. Voters of all parties back the text, with the exception of the SVP. The «yes» (66%) increased two points from the earlier poll. Only 1% of respondents have not yet decided. Women (73%) are more in favour than men (58%) and young people aged 18-34 (76%) more than those over 65 (53%).

The citizens’ initiative «relieve wages, tax capital fairly» (also known as the «99%» initiative) now has only 40% of voter support, compared to 45% in the first poll. At the same time, the «no» vote rose from 49% to 55%. The number of undecided voters rose to 5%.

The poll was carried out from August 26 to 27 among 15,583 people in the three language regions, 3077 of whom were French speakers. The margin of error is 1.2%. The poll was conducted by 20 Minutes and Tamedia, in collaboration with LeeWas.

