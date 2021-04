The people of Switzerland will very likely vote on the introduction of the institution of marriage to same-sex couples. The relevant amendment of the Civil Code had been approved by the Federal Chambers last December, but it appears that the people opposed have managed to obtain the signatures necessary for the referendum to succeed.

A rough estimate is that about 60,000 signatures have been collected, Federal Democratic Union (FDF) Vice President Thomas Lamprecht told the Keystone-ATS news agency last night. The signatures are now being certified. The newspaper «24 heures» had also reported yesterday that the signatures would be presented on Monday.

In order for the referendum to be successful, 50,000 valid signatures collected in one hundred days are required: the deadline is Saturday. As a result, signatures can also be submitted on the next business day. The referendum was initiated by a committee where mainly UDF and UDC members sit.

