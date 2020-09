After last week’s rumours about a possible marriage between UBS and Credit Suisse , the topic of bank mergers continues to hold sway among the leaders of the Swiss and European financial centre. James von Moltke, Deutsche Bank’s finance chief, said yesterday that Germany’s largest bank is preparing for a wave of mergers in the industry and is keen to seize this opportunity. ‘We are focusing on implementing our strategy and are confident that this will prepare us for mergers when the time comes and the right opportunities present themselves’ he told an analyst conference. ‘Consolidation will pick up speed in Europe’ he added.

The managers of the two large Swiss banks are also convinced that the sector’s concentration process is destined to continue. According to Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein, who spoke at a Bank of America conference, bank mergers would make a lot of sense, even if the ‘Too big too fail’ regulation is undoubtedly a major obstacle to marriages between large institutions. UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti, who spoke during the conference, also sees a further consolidation of the sector in Europe as inevitable.

Too much pressure

‘Banks have been suffering for years - explains ZKB analyst Jose Lodeiro - and the sector would do well with a bit of dynamism at the level of mergers, especially to lower costs’. Indeed, margins are under severe pressure due to factors such as regulation, which has tightened significantly over the past decade, and unfavourable market conditions, such as the presence of negative rates.

The health crisis doesn’t help. In various countries, cases of infection have returned to increase and with them the fears related to the introduction of new restrictive measures that damage the economy. A wave of bankruptcies and rising unemployment would be detrimental to the credit portfolio of financial institutions. Moreover, if the economic recovery were to last longer than expected, the era of very low rates would be prolonged by several quarters, further hampering the business of banks.

From theory to practice

‘There is no doubt that with these conditions banks will have to find a new strategy for the future ‘ - continues Lodeiro ‘However, merging to merge is not enough, we need to reduce costs, which greatly depends on pre-existing infrastructures, such as computer systems, for example. Reducing costs rhymes above all with staff cuts, an operation that can be very painful especially in the case of large transactions. According to analysts, however, it will be difficult to see mergers like the one hypothesized between USB and Credit Suisse, or between USB and Deutsche Bank, because they would create giants too big to fail in the event of a crisis, but rather, a marriage between a large bank and a regional bank would be more sensible, so as to bring added value by integrating the different business models’,

The weight of regulations

As Sergio Ermotti pointed out, greatness in absolute terms is not everything: it is crucial to be great in sectors where it is possible to create sustainable added value for shareholders. Among other things, according to Ermotti, in the past the debate in Europe was too dominated by the issue of the risks that big banks pose to the financial system. Too little attention has been paid to the fact that institutions may be too small to remain competitive. However, a change of mentality is taking place. ‘In this sense, I don’t think regulators are in themselves an obstacle: on the contrary, in recent months they have shown themselves to be very open to transactions that make sense’ Ermotti noted. Of course they have to stop those that don’t have meaning.

But the authorities are not unreserved in the face of a wave of bankruptcies. For Raimund Röseler, executive director of BaFin (the German market supervisory authority), mergers can help lower costs and pave the way for higher prices, ‘but we truly believe that the problems of the German banking market will be solved, if instead of 1,400 institutes we had 700 or 500? I don’t think so’. According to Röseler - who spoke at an event in Frankfurt - banks would be better off thinking about new strategies. The costs, he concluded, in comparison with other countries are too high when compared to the revenues.

