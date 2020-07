Cantonal doctors have expressed a discussion on the obligation to wear masks on public transport is not sufficient enough. Rudolf Hauri, president of the association said he would support an obligation to make wearing masks compulsory across all public spaces.

From an epidemiological point of view, the use of protective masks would be advisable in all shops and other crowded places shared Hauri on the "Heute morgen" broadcast of the Swiss-German radio SRF.

The president of the Swiss Cantonal Medical Association (AMCS) also said he welcomed yesterday's decision by the Federal Council to prescribe quarantine for people from at-risk countries entering Switzerland. However, a quarantine is not a stay in prison, but includes an element of free will

The cantonal doctors are the control body, but also the contact point. It is important to understand the need for quarantine, said Zug's cantonal doctor.

