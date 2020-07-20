Mask up Ticino

Tourism and catering sectors are experiencing an increased phase of incoming business. Angelo Trotta, Director of Ticino Turismo confirmed that ‘an influx of visitors from both German and French-speaking Switzerland are arriving in Ticino during the past few weeks and a boom in bookings have increased to 90% occupancy during the week and even 100% at weekends’ Unfortunately, it may not be enough to end the year in balance – but it is an encouraging sign.

From today throughout Ticino new rules will be in place and the catering sector will need to follow rules in wearing a mask.

Across the sector the news is welcomed. Guido Sassi owner of Sass Café shared that his staff have always work protective masks and will continue to do so. ‘It's a question of safety’ says Sassi ‘We will take this rule as long as it is needed - it's a bit like when the smoking ban was introduced in public places and many turned turn up their noses but then got used to it - so much so that no one today would dare to smoke inside a bar or restaurant. So yes, I am absolutely in favour of the mask’. Generally, in Lugano, there is a rather clear difference: in bars, the mask is struggling to make its way. The discourse linked to the restaurants in the centre is a little different, where the use is already quite frequent. ‘Nothing will change for us we have been working like this for some time now’. Often, it is also a matter of image as another operator confides to us: ‘Protective devices, especially in the heat, increase the feeling of fatigue during service and sometimes there is no breath. But we would like our restaurant to be recognised by customers precisely for this reason: we have never given up, since the first day. We suffer more, all right, but for a very good cause’.

Moving to Sopraceneri, the Locarnese are experiencing a decidedly unusual summer Despite the upheavals caused by the pandemic, the responses from tourists has been positive and the language of Goethe, as usual, remains among the most spoken in the streets of Locarno, Ascona and Muralto as well as on the banks of the Verzasca. Walking in Piazza Grande we notice how masks are used half of the public service providers. It immediately catches the eye as most of the waiters who wear them prefer the Plexiglas visor. ‘My employees have been wearing the visor for two weeks, we chose it because it is more comfortable to wear during the whole shift compared to the classic surgical mask’, the manager of the Piazza Bruno Mileto bar and restaurant explained. ‘The real question I ask myself is: why do we when all the others don't?’ In short, for Mileto, it would have been better to extend the measures to everyone. In any case, Mileto is not afraid that customers may turn up their noses in front of masked waiters, indeed: ‘In my opinion they are happy, especially those who follow the rules can only be satisfied’. Moving a few hundred metres, we find a similar situation on the Muralto lakefront - here the waiters seem to prefer the visor, more comfortable and able to maintain a sort of more personal contact with the customer. From one lakefront to another the scenario is very similar. ‘For us, the obligation of masks imposed by the canton does not affect our style of service, already adapted at the beginning of the season to respect social distances’, explains Giacomo Bianchi, food & beverage manager of Eden Roc in Ascona, a structure that in addition to a hotel with 4 restaurants offers a lounge on the shores of the lake. Of course, waiters do not wear it today (it is instead used in kitchens and offices, editor's note), but the management has developed a one hundred page protocol that provides for a specific training of staff, subjected to regular body temperature checks, and strict respect for social distance, with at least two metres between the tables. ‘We also rely heavily on collaboration with the customer. Those who stay overnight in the hotel are advised at the time of booking while in the restaurant the dishes are served at the end of the tables, specially lengthened, just to respect the social distance’. From customers, Bianchi continues, there has been a lot of understanding for these measures and the response has been very positive. The hope is that guests will not feel afraid of additional safety requirements such as masks. ‘Our service does not change Swiss customers have reacted very well and have decided to spend their holidays in this region. By offering them a quality service and with high safety standards, we are counting on winning back those "lost" in recent years’.

From today it will be mandatory to wear masks for all operators in the restaurant sector. From the tourist point of view, is this obligation an obstacle or a reassurance for the customer?

Generally it is a reassurance and I am of the opinion that this measure will be welcomed by customers. In this regard, I would like to point out that the vast majority of operators in the sector had already introduced the protocol voluntarily. The speech would have been different if the authorities had decided to extend the obligation to wear the mask also to customers as is happening in some countries close to us. In this case I would certainly have spoken of an "obstacle". However, it is important that the measures introduced are as far as possible non-discriminatory for Ticino compared to the other regions of Switzerland in order not to create an image of less security in our canton’.

More generally, are the existing health measures an obstacle for tourism?

‘I would speak of a necessity’. It was not easy for operators to adapt to protocols which, in fact, forced most of them to work differently. Each category had to have a protection plan in no time. The work has changed both for those who interface directly with customers, and for those who work ‘behind the scenes’ in the kitchens or in administration. We know how difficult it is to change established habits. The operators, however, managed to better adapt to the new regulations and to reopen the individual structures in complete safety. We would have all gladly done without health measures but, at this moment, everyone is aware that everything must be done to avoid a second "lockdown" which would be catastrophic for our sector and for the whole economy’.

How did you personally interpret the ‘Belgium case’? Is it possible that the image of Ticino has been affected?

‘It was a wrong decision which fortunately was reviewed and corrected in a short time. I therefore believe that our image has not been affected, indeed it has contributed to strengthen us - Ticino is currently one of the regions with the lowest number of new infections. With the Department of Finance and Economy, we immediately moved to push the Belgian authorities to review their decision. In this we were immediately supported both by the Swiss ambassador to Belgium Philippe Brandt and by Switzerland Tourism. It was a good team effort’.

