While in neighboring countries the «super green passes» are heating up tempers, in Switzerland these days it is a well-known virus control measure that is dividing part of the population: the mask. However, what is not a unanimous consensus is not the mask itself, but rather the obligation introduced in some cantons (including Ticino) to have it worn at school from the first grade. On Saturday about 400 people gathered in Bellinzona, while a further 500 took to the streets of Tavannes, in the canton of Bern. The obligation in both cantons will come into force on Monday morning.

The authorities, however, agree that this measure, in view of the epidemiological situation, is useful to ensure that objective which is so dear to everyone: school attendance. This was confirmed to Corriere del Ticino by the director of DECS Manuele Bertoli, whom we spoke to in anticipation of the return of students to their desks after the holiday break. «Omicron changed things in a matter of weeks and today the mask is one of the essential measures to try to contain the contagion among the students, given the clearly greater infectiousness of this variant», says the socialist State Councillor, adding that all this is done «to keep the school open and avoid many students from interrupting their schooling due to isolation».

But under what conditions - we ask Bertoli - can this measure be lifted? «The executive order expires on February 25 in any case, but if the conditions are right we will be quick to modify it by lightening the measures. No one - I for one - intends to impose unnecessary protective measures on elementary school children and other older students».

Dialogue above all

Also among the protesters in Bellinzona, there are those who have not hidden the fact that on Monday morning, they will not take their children to school as a matter of choice. But besides these extreme cases, there is also the risk of ‘’conflict’’ between parents (who are against the measure) and teachers (who must enforce the obligation in class). It is no coincidence that yesterday Thomas Minder, president of the association of school directors of Switzerland, spoke of «extremely difficult» situations for those teachers who have children in class whose parents have told them not to wear a mask.

Should this unfortunately happen, the student will not be able to stay in school.

In this respect, Bertoli reminds us that, in Ticino, «we had discussions of this kind even when we obliged students to wear masks from the first grade onwards, and then from the fourth grade». And usually, explains the director of DECS, «with dialogue, it is then possible to make people understand that all this only serves to guarantee school attendance for the students».

Should Bern intervene?

To facilitate discussions of this kind, Thomas Minder himself, via the association, has asked the Federal Council to adopt uniform national rules on the use of masks in schools. This is because today in some cantons, first graders are already required to wear masks, while in others they are not. And this lack of uniformity sometimes pushes parents to take sides.

However, for Bertoli, introducing such regulations on a national level would not be useful. In fact, in some cases it might even be counterproductive. «We must continue to be flexible and adapt to the changing situation, also canton by canton. Ticino was the best placed until mid-December, but with the variant Omicron has become the one with the highest level of virus and perhaps (I hope) will also be the first to overcome the spike in contagions,« says the State Councillor. «Uniform rules at school - Bertoli points out - would force us to maintain tight measures because in Zurich or Bern they are worse even when it would no longer be necessary here. It is not sensible.»

Away with class quarantines

But beyond the question of masks, another situation to keep an eye on concerns the possible numerous absences among teachers forced to stay home from a quarantine.

On this point, however, Bertoli reassures: «The absences and substitutions of teachers are managed by the individual school managements, more than a hundred between cantonal and municipal schools. Today (editor’s note: Sunday) I have no indications whatsoever of a problem linked to the marked absence of teachers, but we will only see the concrete situation on Monday».

On the quarantine front, it should be noted that since the beginning of January, the rules for classroom quarantines have also changed. As explained by the director of DECS, «class quarantines are no longer possible because the chains of contagion are no longer traceable after the increase in the number of positive cases». So, in practice, «the positive students will remain at home in isolation, or those for whom a quarantine has been decreed for a case of positivity in the family, while the others will go to school.

The expert: «Anxiety does more damage than an easily manageable rule».

The obligation to wear a mask starting from the first grade is deemed excessive - if not downright harmful - by a minority of parents. In Ticino, a few hundred people made their voices heard in Bellinzona while other demonstrations were held in various cantons over the weekend. In short, the measure is divisive. Yet, as Giovan Maria Zanini, a cantonal pharmacist, recently explained, «those who fear it have no arguments». Translated: the science, the evidence, says otherwise, namely that the mask is not in any way harmful to children. Even the experiences of other countries tell us that this form of prevention serves to avoid the closure of schools or a return to distance learning.

The example of the youngest

Alberto Pellai, a doctor, psychotherapist and researcher from Lombardy, has a deep knowledge of the world of children. We got in touch with him to understand how we must act in the presence of the little ones. «The debate taking place in Ticino in these days closely resembles the one experienced in Italy two years ago, when the government decided to introduce the mask starting from elementary school,« he explains. «I remember enormous controversy, many fears. But the observation that was later made in the field was that children actually learned the rule very well and handled it without any problem. The anxiety of the adults was swept away thanks to the example of the little ones. It goes without saying, it’s best to teach a class with faces uncovered. But in an emergency like the one we are experiencing, a mask in the classroom is the lesser of two evils. Otherwise, a return to distance learning is required. A central point, that of keeping schools open and as «normal» as possible. And yet it is often underestimated. «And the ones who lose out are the children themselves, who find themselves confused because they see adults fighting among themselves,« Pellai emphasizes. «The child who applies the measure but has unresponsive parents feels wrong even in doing the right thing. Communication and dialogue are key-I’ve seen numerous adolescents terrified at vaccine time because of all that has been said and written. Anxiety and panic do far more damage than the vaccine or, in this case, the mask.»

Fragmentation

The Swiss context in this case does not help: the mask from the first grade was adopted by some cantons, not at the national level. And this fragmentation - according to some - contributes to further dividing public opinion, consequently weakening the new norm. Is it better, therefore, to have a general obligation throughout the Confederation? Pellai again: «The answer is very simple. Right now the WHO says that the two best weapons against the pandemic are vaccines and masks. Starting from this observation, everyone must draw their own conclusions.»

The sense of belonging

From tomorrow, therefore, we will start throughout the canton. Central to this effort will be the role of teachers in introducing the measure during the first few days. «I advise the teachers to explain clearly to the children what the mask is for, and what benefits it will bring. But to also explain to them all the hardships and disadvantages that the measure will bring. Together, however, it is necessary to understand that the state - which is in charge of public health - can sometimes intervene in the lives of all of us to protect society as a whole. In addition, there may be cases of children opposed to the mask because of the positions of their parents. To resolve the crisis episode, I would provide space for storytelling and listening. And I would focus on the sense of belonging to the group, to the class, and therefore to the respect of community rules.»

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata