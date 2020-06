The OCST union has requested that masks are made mandatory on public transport. In the last week, coronavirus infections in Switzerland have increased to a maximum of 69 in a day. The union addressed a letter to the Council of State asking for quick action on the matter. The information reads:

‘Numerous tourists are arriving in Ticino from beyond the Gotthard and we see a marked increase in the use of public transport to reach Ticino and to move internally across the canton. It is undeniable that the sensitivity of our citizens to the health emergency is opposite to ours. In light of this we cite the latest data relating to the infections that show that the rest of Switzerland is seeing an increase in infections that fortunately is not affecting Ticino’.

For this reason it has prompted the union to turn to the councillors of state to intervene quickly to protect both the public and the staff employed on public transport, making the use of the mask mandatory on the latter. A request already expressed by some deputies through a motion and which, according to what reported in the Sunday press, could also be taken into consideration by the national Task Force engaged at first in line in the fight against COVID-19’.

