As a result of each easing phase measure decided by the Federal Council naturally an increased amount of people have started to circulate again.

The government will rely on individual responsibility inS the future - reads a note from the executives. The rules of hygiene and social distancing remain fundamental and are intended to help avoid new infections and, consequently, a significant new increase in the number of cases. A protection plan is required for all publicly accessible facilities and events. There is a considerable risk of contagion if the distance of 1.5 meters cannot be respected, as can happen at any time, especially on public transport. The governent have decided to increase the protective measures and have decided that masks will be mandatory across all public transport from 6 July 2020.

1. Where will the mask be mandatory?

The mandatory mask will apply across all public transport, i.e. on trains, trams and buses, but also on cable cars or boats. ‘Ski lifts and chair lifts are excluded’.

2. Are there exceptions for children and other people?

Children under 12 are excluded from wearing a mask. For those who cannot wear the mask for particular reasons, especially for medical reasons, are also excluded.

3. Do I have to wear a mask even if the bus or train is half-empty?

The mandatory mask applies regardless of the number of people using public transport. Naturally rush hour will be more busy - it is based that there will be a high influx of people.

4. Which masks are recommended? Can I also use a homemade one?

On public transport you can use hygienic masks (surgical masks, operating room masks) or masks in industrial production fabric. Standards apply to hygienic masks and industrial fabric masks (www.empa.ch/web/remask, in German, French and English, and www.testex.com/de/communitymask, in German). According to the manufacturer’s instructions, the fabric masks can be washed several times. Homemade ones are not recommended. Important: the mask must cover the mouth and nose.

5. If I don’t have a mask: can I also cover my face and mouth with a scarf or a handkerchief?

No, with a scarf or a handkerchief the obligation of the mask is not respected. A scarf does not protect sufficiently from contagion and the protection of third parties is also limited. A hygienic mask or an industrial fabric mask must be worn.

6. How do I properly dispose of a used mask?

When you remove the mask, grab it if possible only by the elastics behind the ears and remove it from your mouth and nose. Throw it directly in the waste. Do not touch the masks you find around with your bare hands. Wash or disinfect your hands before and after touching a used mask.

7. Where can I put the mask when I get off a public transport if I want to reuse it?

Disposable masks should not be reused. The fabric ones must be kept in a paper bag or envelope. Make sure that the internal side does not come into contact with the external one, and that the mask is not in contact with clothing or other objects (mobile phone etc.).

8. Can fabric masks be used twice in succession?

YES, but the mask should be worn for a day at most, for example in the morning and evening on public transport if you are commuting, and then washed.

9. Why don’t you keep a contact list instead of introducing a template obligation for everyone?

For organistional reasons, keeping contact lists on buses and trains is neither possible nor appropriate due to the large fluctuation in the number of passengers.

10. Who checks if passengers wear a mask?

Control and execution are entrusted to train crew and the railway police or security services.

11. What if I refuse to wear a mask?

Those who refuse to wear the mask must get off the public transport at the next station or stop. If a person opposes the invitation of the security staff and does not get out of the vehicle, he can be fined for disobedience to decisions of the authority (with an ordinary, non-disciplinary fine procedure).

12. Why does the mask requirement not apply everywhere in the public space?

On public transport, you are close to many people for a long time and the risk of spreading increases. Furthermore, it is not possible to record the data of the people present for a possible tracking of the contacts if a person falls ill with COVID-19.

13. For a long time the FOPH said that the masks do not protect healthy people in the public space. So why does it make them mandatory now?

In fact, the person wearing the mask protects others. Those infected can be contagious without knowing it two days before they have symptoms. If everyone around is wearing a mask, everyone is protected by the others. Even if the protection is not perfect, the spread of the virus is curbed

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata