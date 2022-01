The State Council met yesterday to review the epidemiological situation in Ticino and has introduced new cantonal measures to limit the spread of the «Omicron variant». Spectators of large sporting and cultural events (with more than a thousand spectators) will have to show a «2G» certificate, wear a mask, remain seated and will be able to consume food or drinks only in catering establishments. In an effort to reduce crowding before and after events, only the seats in the stands may be occupied. The maximum number of spectators in attendance will also be limited to two-thirds of the capacity of the facilities. In schools, which will re-open on January 10, the use of masks will be obligatory from the first grade onwards. The measure will be valid until February 25, 2022.

The State Council met yesterday - partially in person and also via videoconference - to analyze the epidemiological situation in Ticino. The trend remains worrying, with a very high daily number of new cases. The impact on the hospital sector remains at the time limited, despite an increase of hospitalized persons, whereas the very high number of isolations and quarantines begins to affect some services to the population and fundamental economic activities.

The Government has agreed that drastic measures, such as the closure of economic activities, are not necessary for the moment: however, it has introduced some precautions in areas that involve numerous and prolonged social contacts, such as schools and large events.

With a view to resuming school on January 10, 2022, the State Council has decided to introduce the mandatory use of the surgical mask starting from the first grade, by adopting the same procedures already in use before Christmas, from grade 4. The Department of Education, Culture and Sport also recommends that parents and pupils of all schools perform a self-test on the day before returning to class, i.e. Sunday, January 9, 2022. In case of a positive result, school attendance must be avoided for the first week.

The State Council takes this opportunity to point out that all known federal regulations remain in force, such as the requirement to telework and the special provisions for indoor activities and private meetings. The population is asked to assume prudent behavior, by limiting to a minimum the frequency and the number of social contacts, by strictly respecting the personal protection rules (mask, distance, hand hygiene and airing of the premises) and by getting tested at the slightest symptom.

