“We knew the Federal Council would decide on this today. We received information from the Department of the Interior this morning. At that point we talked to our experts, starting with the cantonal doctor, to discuss the possible extension of the measure to other situations, I think about catering and businesses. Federal data is not reassuring – and if in Ticino we have no new cases, it is because the measures had been much more restrictive than in the rest of the country. In short, the attention, although high, must still be called” . In short, the President of the Council of State made it clear that there could be changes. “What about night clubs? They represent one of the potentially most dangerous situations for the spread of the virus. The same goes for outdoor gatherings. Young people, not having major health consequences, feel more protected, although not immune and although wide speakers, as shown by the news of the last weekend. If necessary, we will see how to move”.