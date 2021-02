At least a dozen cantons have submitted plans of mass testing to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Since the start of February, the Confederation has borne the costs of mass screening even on people without symptoms. The Federal Council’s extension of the testing strategy is intended to help identify and contain local outbreaks in time, for example in schools. However, the canton must submit a plan to the FOPH indicating where they are performed, on whom and how often and the type of test (rapid or PCR) used.

«So far, a dozen cantons have presented a plan for preventive mass testing» said FOPH spokesman Daniel Dauwalder to Keystone-ATS confirming a story that appeared in Tamedia newspapers. The authorities, however, do not reveal the exact number, although according to the media there are currently twelve, including Grisons.

The measure, requested by several parties already in recent months, was announced at the end of January by Federal Councilor Alain Berset, on the wave of concerns about the spread, in Switzerland, of the new, more infectious variants of the coronavirus.

