Mass testing underway at the Liceo Lugano 2 after series of positive infections found

CORONAVIRUS

A mass testing programme has been set up after infections were found at the Liceo Lugano 2. The Cantonal Doctor’s Office, in agreement with DECS decided to organize an environmental survey

Mass testing underway at the Liceo Lugano 2 after series of positive infections found
All students and teachers were invited to be tested tomorrow with nasopharyngeal swabs

Mass testing underway at the Liceo Lugano 2 after series of positive infections found

All students and teachers were invited to be tested tomorrow with nasopharyngeal swabs

Di Red. Online OnTheSpot
All students and teachers of the institute will be offered a quick test.

Following a series of positive cases found in the last week at the Liceo di Lugano 2, the Office of the cantonal doctor of the DSS, in agreement with the DECS, has ordered an extensive environmental investigation at the institute. All students and teachers are invited to be tested today Friday 5 March.

They will be offered the opportunity to undergo a rapid test (nasopharyngeal swab) directly in the classroom, while for the rest of the time the lessons will continue regularly. Anyone who is positive will undergo a confirmatory molecular PCR test.

This will allow the Cantonal Doctor’s Office to have a better picture of the evolution of infections in the school and contain the spread of the outbreak. To date, the new positive cases found in the last seven days among those attending the Liceo di Savosa amount to 8. The institute has already been involved in two class quarantines.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

