«The entire adult population residing in the Municipality of Viggiù will be subjected to anti-COVID vaccination». The annuncement was made by the Insubria Health Protection Agency (Ats),

Ats Insubria explained that it «immediately implemented extraordinary prevention actions, initiating, with the collaboration of the ASST, a mass screening with a molecular swab, so as to promptly isolate positive cases and stop the spread of the infection».

The administration of the vaccine in Viggiù «will start in the coming days. «The over 80s will be the first to be called, then the age group from 66 to 79 and then ages between 18 and 65 years», specified the Ats.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata