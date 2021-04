Starting Monday, April 19, the terraces of bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen with the requirement to wear a mask, including those sitting at the tables until drinks arrive. This decision was up in the air, after some rumours during the last few hours. It was confirmed in the middle of this afternoon by the Federal Council. Massimo Suter, vice-president of GastroSuisse and president of GastroTicino who believes that the decision taken by Bern is too little: «The direction is correct, but many entrepreneurs will not be able to enjoy the re-opening of their terraces due to their size and location, which will not ensure an adequate income.

Therefore it will be necessary to guarantee and continue the financial support, read ILR, IPG and hardship cases». A preliminary step, as stated in a note of GastroTicino, which makes it «impossible to comprehend the reasons behind the decision of the Federal Council». According to Suter: « It is not clear to us why the government did not want to open the whole restaurant sector, as the situation concerning the data of infections, hospitalizations and admissions in intensive care, is quite calm, given that the third wave has not manifested yet in all of its drama as feared by the scientific world. If internal rooms remain closed for much longer, « the situation will not get better and will put many jobs and apprenticeships at risk». The president of GastroTicino concluded: «We hope that the government will summon up the courage to lift the total ban on catering, which is simply a prohibition on carrying out one’s profession.