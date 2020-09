More than half of those questioned also refused a drop in the pension conversion rate, according to the survey published by the Groupe Mutuel health insurance fund and the newspaper Le Temps . The survey was carried out in June by the MIS Trend institute on a sample of 1272 people throughout Switzerland.

Although 63% of respondents declare that they have confidence in the three-pillar system (AHV, pension funds and individual savings), as many as 60% consider their retirement provision insufficient.

‘The answers to the survey - explains Fabrizio Ammirati, head of the institutional clientele of Banca del Ceresio in Lugano - are not surprising and are consistent with many popular decisions regarding referendums that proposed a revision of the pension parameters. Regarding the retirement age, it is normal to want to retire at the usual age, 65 for men and 64 for women, and it is understandable the preference for a pension allowance calculated with a conversion rate. 6.8% of the retirement savings rather than a lower percentage’.

The Swiss are increasingly concerned about the state of the social security system. In fact, according to a survey, three quarters of respondents think they will have to tighten their belts once they are over working age. For this, retirement planning is one of their biggest concerns. Furthermore, as many as 74% refuse an increase in the retirement age.

Watch out for demographics

‘But it is also true - he specifies - that the work and demographic dynamics are constantly changing and the pension rules must be periodically adapted. For example, life expectancy has grown by nearly three years over the past 20 years. It means that those born today have on average the hope of living on average about three years longer than those born at the beginning of the millennium. To simplify, if a pension system pays a check of 1000 francs to someone who retires at 65 and the person lives 3 years longer, it is necessary to understand who is financing the shortfall. Retirees themselves getting a lower allowance? Who still works? The financial markets? The state through taxes? The Swiss central bank with its profits’?

‘The AVS and the third pillar - he continues - are from this point of view very adaptable to changed situations. The AVS is a solidarity system financed both by workers’ contributions and by companies. What is missing to pay pensions is financed through taxes. If the forecasts indicate that the AHV will have difficulties, the political solution is relatively simple: there are taxes that finance the shortfall. So everyone pays, as in the case of VAT. The third pillar, on the other hand, is an absolutely individual system: the individual contribution plus interest or financial returns determine the capital upon retirement. In this case the individual pays with his own contributions’.

A mixed system

‘The second pillar - admires Ammirati - is a mixed system. There is an individual component and a component of solidarity between generations which, if communicated correctly, could change the sensitivity of public opinion. The current retirement age and conversion rate used are calibrated for a shorter life expectancy than the current one. Active generations finance what their fathers or older siblings’ pension allowance lacks compared to the contributions they have accumulated over the years, allowing them to receive a pension for longer than expected and for an excessive amount. For this reason, a transparent explanation of the system and corrections, unpleasant but necessary, are necessary’.

Returning to the survey, 57% of respondents demand that wage contributions be uniform for all age groups. Three quarters (74%) want to be free to choose their pension fund and 61% want more opportunities to use their second pillar money before retirement age.

