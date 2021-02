The Michelin guide awarded the star to the K, commenting, «Unfortunately, this tasteful restaurant in the elegant Kulm Hotel St. Moritz is only open in the winter season. A great pity, as this restaurant is home to the multi-faceted, perfectly balanced and always unexpected cuisine of the Argentine culinary grandmaster Mauro Colagreco, renowned thanks to his 3-star restaurant Mirazur in Menton on the Côte d'Azur».

Mauro Colagreco, whose cuisine is inspired by his roots, his travels and the nature that surrounds him, has created a style of his own that focuses on a personal interpretation of the ingredients and spectacular flavour combinations. Colagreco is personally present at the Kulm Hotel on certain dates, otherwise his Chef de Cuisine Paloma Boitier is in charge of the kitchen. The 26-year-old Boitier is a fellow Argentine who has been working at Mirazur for close to five years – and is now one of the youngest female chefs to have helped secure a Michelin star.

General Manager of the Kulm Hotel St. Moritz Heinz E. Hunkeler, «We are thrilled for Mauro Colagreco, Paloma Boitier and the whole team at the K that their hard work, under more difficult circumstances than usual, has paid off so quickly and they have been rewarded with their first Michelin star. We promised our guests taste explosions on their plates – and we have delivered».

Colagreco’s food philosophy is all about freshness, simplicity, balance of colour and bringing out authentic flavours. One of his star ingredients is lemon, which makes anchovy fillets set on fried anchovy skeletons pop and sing, while «Luxus beta vulgaris» is a signature dish that combines the everyday (salt encrusted beetroot) with the ultimate luxury (Oscietre caviar cream).

The K by Mauro Colagreco is open for dinner only, from 19:00 to 21:30 hours, Tuesday to Saturday inclusive, until 13 March. Reservations for the K by Mauro Colagreco can be made by emailing fb@kulm.com

