The State Council and the Cantonal Civil Protection (SMCC) today organised a brief informational meeting at Palazzo delle Orsoline in Bellinzona to update the public on the evolution of the coronavirus situation. The President of the Ticinese Government Norman Gobbi, the head of the SMCC Matteo Cocchi and the Cantonal Chief Medical Officer Giorgio Merlani were present at the appointment.

Gobbi: "There were some mistakes, but we also saw the strength of our country".

The first to speak was Norman Gobbi, who made his debut presenting the objective of this meeting, namely to inform about the ending of the state of emergency in Ticino from 30 June. The state of emergency (already mentioned here ), we would like to remind you, has been in force since 11 March this year, while the extraordinary situation in the rest of Switzerland will remain in force until 19 June. However, the Stae Council President, retracing the stages experienced in our canton from the end of February to date, also reminded that the virus has not disappeared. "It has been an intense period but the collaboration and information have been active and transparent, creating a stronger community spirit than before". "Ticino and the Confederation have shown that they are able to react in the healthcare, economic and welfare spheres, demonstrating the great strength of our country. Certainly some mistakes have been made," continued Gobbi, "but in international comparison we come out with our heads held high". There were some misunderstandings with Bern, he admitted, referring to the lockdown and easing, "but they were cleared up quickly". Revoking the state of emergency doesn't mean that everything is over, he reiterated: "We must continue to monitor the local and international situation, particularly in Lombardy".

Cocchi: "Ready to act again quickly".

"In the next ten days we will have to plan the handover", said Commander Matteo Cocchi taking over. "The situation will not return to normal as if nothing had happened, but in light of the past", he continued, guaranteeing that, should the situation deteriorate, the authorities will be able to implement new measures quickly. "What could possibly cause concern is the movement of the public", he said, pointing out that, since the complete reopening of the borders on Monday, the border crossings have almost doubled compared to the previous week, even if they remain lower than the pre-COVID period.

Merlani: "The job of the caNTONAL Chief Medical Officer is to be a pessimist".

"We have reached the intermediate stages", Giorgio Merlani said, warning that, however, "a return is all too easy". "A big thank you goes to the Government for the work it has done, understanding the concerns of the Cantonal Chief Medical Office", he said. "My job is to be a pessimist and not dwell on good news. Despite many registered zeros, some contagion is still occurring and vigilance is needed". "We've started to hug friends and family again, but it's not like that everywhere, so pay attention to hygiene measures and don't underestimate even the slightest symptom," he continued, urging people to be on their guard, especially when travelling abroad.

Contact tracing

Merlani then gave an update on the contact monitoring between people tested positive for COVID-19 specifying that there are currently 9 people in isolation (infected with symptoms) and 14 in quarantine (who have been in contact with the first 14). Since 11 May when contact tracing began, there have been 54 people in isolation and 108 in quarantine. These are mainly patients infected in the welfare-healthcare sector, i.e. health professionals, or in their family, some cases have also been imported (1 from Brazil and 1 from Mexico), he pointed out.

"Would you go to dinner in Milan?"

This is the question the press asked Doctor Merlani at the end of the meeting. "At present, the risk of contagion in Ticino is lower than in the Italian regions, so everyone has to make their own mind up. That said, if I go to dinner in Milan in the sense that I get in my car, park, enter the restaurant and go home, the risk is minimal: I would probably do it," said Merlani, remembering that when he was first asked the question (he’d answered yes), in February, there were few people infected across the border.

