To hold the stage during these hot (and stormy) midsummer days is once again the topic of vaccinating health workers. In a letter sent to the directors of the health facilities under his responsibility, the cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani sought to raise awareness of the importance, from the user’s side, of obtaining, as of August 1, data on the proportion of those vaccinated employees in contact with patients and residents of the same facilities. In short, the latter were are asked to publicly declare «how much» they are vaccinated (without naming names, of course). An initiative, that of Merlani, which will make, at best, turn up their noses to those who are represented in a free society and liberal to the extreme (the «free vax») and which - at the same time - will put even more pressure on that part of the nursing staff (in Ticino, however, there are fewer than in the rest of Switzerland) that do not want to be given anti-COVID serums, despite being confronted daily with the most vulnerable patients and have witnessed the devastating impact of the virus with their own eyes.

Is this a legitimate and dutiful call to responsibility or is it a request for a transparency that is in some respects too invasive? While never evoking a possible obligation (which would be an eminently political decision, as in the case of France and Italy), it is clear that the cantonal doctor, and as a consequence the institutions, want to significantly increase the percentage of immunized health professionals. The chosen path is commendable and follows in the footsteps of Health Minister Alain Berset, who at the beginning of the summer launched a real warning call, expressing great concern for the low level of participation of employees in elderly homes at the national level. And while in neighboring Italy has reached the point of suspension of doctors not vaccinated (to tell the truth then frozen due to staff shortages, as in the case of the rich Veneto), our cantonal doctor has opted for a more diplomatic and respectful of individual rights, suggesting to the directors of the institutions to put in place an effective work of scientific reassurance of the undecided employees and then to communicate to the public the progress of this internal campaign. In line, however, with what infectivologist Christian Garzoni says: «Giving correct and truthful information to employees is part of the culture of health facilities, so that everyone can get vaccinated on the basis of scientific data, for their protection and that of others.

This is roughly the same conduct that would be appropriate to take for the so-called «boh vax», who leave the door constantly open at the possibility of being vaccinated. We are talking about a large segment of the population that if they finally made this choice could be decisive, if not in reaching herd immunity, which globally will arrive in the best case in 2023, then at least in raising the rate of general safety.

Data linked to the Delta variant show that cases of infection are increasing in countries where the rate of vaccination is lower than elsewhere. This is inevitable: if there is a barrier to the contagion, following natural immunization, this is certainly the vaccine. Merlani just wanted to remind those who, more than others, should know this.

