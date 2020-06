Infections in Switzerland have increased over the last few days, exceeding 60 cases per day: 69 on Saturday, 62 on Sunday. Only yesterday, FOPH Director Pascal Strupler described this upward trend as "worrying" . In order to understand the contagion's development in our country, we asked the opinion of the cantonal chief medical officer, Giorgio Merlani. Interviewed by the CoT, Dr Merlani said: "We have noted a modest, yet steady and continuous increase in new infections in Switzerland, with outbreaks in several cantons. As I've already said on a number of occasions, the virus has not disappeared and its spread among the population depends on compliance with the rules, increased mobility and the openings adopted. Although there is no immediate cause for alarm, the situation is serious and is being monitored, and everyone needs to be careful. The public must be called upon to respect the increased standards of hygiene and social distancing, which lately have been somewhat neglected in the wake of summer's arrival and the gradual reopening of the country".