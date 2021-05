Lugano’s City Hall met today for the first session of the 2021-2024 legislature. Mayor Marco Borradori signed the declaration of fidelity, Michele Foletti was appointed deputy mayor, Karin Valenzano Rossi is in charge of the department of security and urban spaces and Filippo Lombardi of the department of territorial development. The declaration of loyalty was also signed by the municipal deputies Giovanni Luraschi, Flavio Ortelli and Deborah Moccetti Bernasconi.

Earlier today Mayor Marco Borradori signed the declaration of loyalty to the constitution and laws and received the credentials from Justice of the Peace Roberto Martinotti. The City Hall decided then to appoint the deputy mayor, role assigned to the municipal Michele Foletti.

In accordance with the municipal regulations of the city of Lugano, the Cantonal Assessment Office has assigned two Municipal Substitutes to the Lega dei Ticinesi and one Municipal Substitute to the Radical Liberal Party. Giovanni Luraschi (LdT), Flavio Ortelli (LdT) and Deborah Moccetti Bernasconi (FDP) declared this morning their loyalty to the constitution and the laws and received their credentials from the Justice of the Peace.

The allocation of the departments of the municipal administration has seen the reconfirmation of the exiting members of the departments in the previous term. As for the newcomers, Karin Valenzano Rossi will lead the department of security and urban spaces and Filippo Lombardi the department of territorial development.

In detail:

- Mayor Marco Borradori (LdT, 12’942 preferential votes) heads the Institutions department, composed of the divisions Municipal Chancellery, Communication and Institutional Relations, Human Resources, Economic Development, Neighborhoods Office and Conciliation Office. Deputy: Michele Foletti.

- The vice-mayor Michele Foletti (LdT, 10’288 preferences) has retained, as in previous legislature, the Consulting and Management Department (Finance, Legal Affairs and IT divisions). Substitute: Karin Valenzano Rossi.

- The Municipal Councillor Lorenzo Quadri (LdT, 10’046 preferences) remains in charge of the Education, Support and Social Affairs Department (School Institute, Social Affairs Division and Regional Protection Authority). Substitute: Roberto Badaracco.

- Municipal Roberto Badaracco (FDP, 7’676 preferences) is reappointed to lead the Dicastero Cultura, sport and events (Culture, Sport, Events and Congresses divisions). Substitute: Lorenzo Quadri.

- The Municipal Cristina Zanini Barzaghi (PS, 5’627 preferences) is confirmed at the head of the Real Estate Department (Management and maintenance of real estate and Public building divisions). Substitute: Filippo Lombardi.

- The newly elected Municipal Karin Valenzano Rossi (FDP, 6’462 preferences) leads the Department of Safety and Urban Spaces (divisions Urban Spaces, Police, Civic Fire Brigade and Health and Safety Service). Substitute: Marco Borradori.

- Filippo Lombardi (PPD, 6’213 preferences) has been assigned the Department of Territorial Development, composed by the divisions Private Building and Planning, Environment and Mobility (with among other things the energy policy and the airport dossier). Substitute: Cristina Zanini Barzaghi.

