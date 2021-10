Today, Michele Foletti’s appointment as Mayor of Lugano comes into fruition after the sudden passing of Marco Borradori. Mr. Foletti, leader of the Lega dei Ticinesi and so far deputy mayor of the City, officially entered into office at 9 o’clock in the City Council room at Palazzo Civico. First treaty he will have to deal with, is that of appointing the new deputy mayor, which will be decided today at City Hall. A statement of the outcome is anticipated in the early afternoon. If we manage to designate the vice-mayor without voting, I reckon they will give us the Nobel Peace Prize - Foletti had said in a full-length interview a few days ago. I do hope we can reach a solution without leaving too many trails. The deputy mayor was also claimed by the FDP.